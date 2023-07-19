Romano provides exclusive Henderson update; set to miss pre-season opener

Liverpool supporters will be very aware of the fact that Jordan Henderson has been hotly tipped for a move away from the club this summer and the latest update seems to suggest he’s closer than we all assumed.

Taking to his Twitter account, Fabrizio Romano reported: ‘Excl: Jordan Henderson will NOT be in Liverpool squad for their 1st pre season friendly this evening against Karlsruher SC. 🚨🔴

‘Understand Henderson didn’t travel to the game with the team despite being with them in camp as talks between #LFC and Al Ettifaq continue’.

Seeing as we’ve all watched our captain be part of pre-season training in Germany, it would have been easy to assume that he would be part of the start of the preparation for the new campaign.

Instead though, this news comes as somewhat of a bombshell that certainly seems to suggest that the England international’s future lies away from Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t waste game time on those who don’t see their future at the club, nor would he want to reward anyone who has plans to move away.

We’re now in a strange interim period where Steven Gerrard’s club don’t look able to source the needed finances to complete the deal and our skipper’s head has been turned.

All this is far from ideal when we’re less than a month from the season starting and in the final countdown to our opening summer match.

This saga looks far from over but all clearly isn’t right within our camp.

