‘Agreement in principle’ – Liverpool rocked by Romano transfer bomb during pre-season opener

Jordan Henderson took a major step closer to securing his desired switch to Saudi Arabia, with Liverpool and Al-Ettifaq reaching an ‘agreement in principle’.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the update in question during the opening half of the Reds’ pre-season encounter with Karlsruher in Germany following Darwin Nunez’s opener.

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool and Al Ettifaq just reached an agreement in principle on fee for Jordan Henderson — here we go! 🚨🔴🇸🇦 Henderson already agreed three year deal last week, documents to be checked then time to sign and move to Saudi. Steven Gerrard, waiting for JH. pic.twitter.com/dH96SgMURe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

The deal in question appeared to have reached something of a standstill after the Merseysiders put their foot down in response to the prospect of a free departure.

It remains to be seen what exactly the transfer fee numbers at, though one might fairly imagine it may exceed £10m, which we were understood to also not be prepared to accept.

It seems a shame of epic proportions that such a wonderful playing career at Anfield will come to an end in such a bizarre manner, with the skipper not earning the chance to get the send-off his service surely warranted.

Still, a new era demands great change in return, and we could hardly ask for anything more seismic than the departure of our Premier League and Champions League-winning captain this summer to herald in the new dawn.

