(Video) Mo Salah bamboozles Karlsruher with sublime ball control and flick

Any team to have played in the Premier League since 2017/18 will be patently aware of just how sublime a footballer Mo Salah is, and this evening Karlsruher had a firsthand taste of his magic.

The Egyptian featured in the first half at the German club’s new BBBank Wildpark stadium before Jurgen Klopp changed the entire team at the interval to give 45 minutes of action to as many players as possible.

During the 31-year-old’s time on the pitch, he controlled a long-range pass to the touchline by taking the ball down deftly with the outside of his left foot before cutting in towards the penalty area.

One Karlsruher player did his best to pay close attention to Salah but was left bamboozled as the Liverpool superstar flicked the ball to the other side of him to continue the attack.

The home side can be thankful that they won’t come up against players of that quality every week when their competitive season gets going!

You can see the clip of Salah’s first-half magic below, via @Tactical_Times on Twitter: