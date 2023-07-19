(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai’s sublime first touch will have Liverpool fans drooling

Dominik Szoboszlai played in his first match since securing a £60m move to Liverpool at the start of July as he featured in the first half of the Reds’ pre-season friendly against Karlsruher this evening.

With Jurgen Klopp changing the entire team at half-time to allow him a good look at as many players as possible, the Hungarian played just the opening 45 minutes in Germany, but he still caught the eye with one particularly impressive moment.

Collecting the ball just inside Karlsruher’s half of the pitch, he took an oncoming opponent out of the game with a sublime first touch to knock it past the player and then set off on a curved dribble as he advanced towards the edge of the home side’s penalty area.

Nothing came of the move in the end, but was still a delicious moment from Szoboszlai, and one which’ll leave Liverpool fans salivating at the prospect of what he can offer to the team at Anfield over the next while.

You can see a clip of the Hungarian’s awesome first touch below, via @FirminoFarewela on Twitter: