Liverpool may be willing to sell ‘Rolls Royce of a player’ if one thing happens – report

It’s been reported that Liverpool may still be willing to sell Thiago Alcantara this summer, despite a mass exodus of midfielders which mightn’t yet have ceased.

Football Insider have claimed that the Reds may yet sanction the 32-year-old’s departure from Anfield due to his age and injury record, with the ‘finances on offer from Saudi Arabian clubs’ potentially proving ‘too good to turn down’.

However, he’d only be allowed to leave if Jurgen Klopp’s squad is topped up with further midfield signings, amid the anticipated exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Earlier this month it may have sounded plausible that Liverpool could part with Thiago this summer for the reasons stated above, but considering the growing possibility of two of his current teammates relocating to the Saudi Pro League, that notion must now be cast aside by the club.

Football Insider themselves had reported just two days ago that any prospective exit for the Spain international would be ‘put on ice’ due to the doubts over Fabinho’s and Henderson’s futures.

Even though the Reds could reap a fee for him now but not next summer, with his contract expiring in June 2024 (Transfermarkt), they simply cannot allow the 32-year-old to leave this year, even if other midfielders are signed.

There’s already been plenty of upheaval in that area of the squad with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving, having thus far been replaced by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool will still need some experience in the middle of the park to complement the youthful talents they already have, and the thought of losing Milner, Henderson and Thiago all in one summer could leave them badly wanting for that particular quality.

It mustn’t be forgotten just how magnificent a footballer the ex-Barcelona maestro is, either, having been rightly dubbed a ‘Rolls Royce of a player’ by talkSPORT‘s Jim White in 2022.

In other circumstances, it might’ve been worth giving thought to cashing in on the number 6 this year. Amid the backdrop of everything that’s going on, though, the Reds can no longer entertain that notion.

