(Video) Alexis Mac Allister’s highlights on his pre-season debut for Liverpool

Everyone remembers their first game for Liverpool and even if it’s a pre-season friendly, there’s no reason that Alexis Mac Allister will forget his first outing in a red shirt.

It may have only been 45 minutes on the pitch but it was action-packed, including an assist for Diogo Jota and some tidy link-up play.

One moment between the Argentine, Cody Gakpo and our No.20 was particularly memorable and gave a real insight into what we will see next season.

Thanks to full clips like the one below though, we can see how comfortable the World Cup winner was on the right attacking side of our midfield and how crucial he could become.

You can watch the video of Mac Allister courtesy of LFC TV (via SVMM on YouTube):

