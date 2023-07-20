(Video) Liverpool release footage showing latest progress on Anfield Road Stand redevelopment

Liverpool have this evening shared footage on their official Twitter channel showing the latest progress on the redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand.

Over the summer, it’s been expanded to take the stadium’s overall capacity to 61,000, a 7,000 increase on what it had been following the revamp of the Main Stand in 2016.

In a thread containing a series of updates on how the work is progressing, the Reds’ social media team posted a 10-second clip taken from the back of the Anfield Road end looking out onto the rest of the ground.

The footage shows ‘a first view of the pitch’, with the entire playing surface now visible – something which hadn’t been the case up to recently.

With just 30 days to go until Liverpool’s first home game of the 2023/24 season against Bournemouth, and the club postponing the results of the members’ ticket sale ballot earlier this week, it remains to be seen if the redeveloped Anfield Road Stand will be fully open by 19 August.

Hopefully all the necessary works will be completed by then so that the Reds’ fixture list isn’t disrupted, like it had been seven years ago when we began the campaign with three successive away matches.

You can see the latest footage of the Anfield Road Stand redevelopment below, via @LFC on Twitter: