(Video) Ben Doak highlights from Liverpool’s first pre-season clash show teenager is destined for the top

Ben Doak burst onto the scene last season with a number of impressive showings for Liverpool when called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

The former Celtic youngster made five appearances for the Reds at senior level and showcased his ability on the left flank with his positive, direct and pacy style of play.

He’s travelled to Germany with Klopp’s side as they continue their pre-season schedule and as well as impressing in training he also showed what he’s made of during our 4-2 defeat of Karlsruher yesterday.

READ MORE: Souness explains why there’s ‘nothing to dislike’ about ‘workaholic’ Liverpool star

The Scotland U21 international is learning from the very best in the form of Mo Salah in training each day and he certainly caught the eye yesterday as he constantly tormented the opposition backline.

He’s full of pace and trickery and there’s no doubt that he’s got a bright future ahead of him.

We’re pretty well stocked in the attacking department but we believe the 17-year-old will still get a number of chances this term in the Europa League and in both domestic cup competitions.

Check the highlights of his performance yesterday below via @LFC_Fury on Twitter: