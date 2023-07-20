Liverpool confirm ninth loan exit of the summer as set piece specialist joins promoted club

Liverpool have today confirmed their ninth loan exit of the summer transfer window, subject to international clearance.

The club announced on their official website that Dominic Corness has completed a temporary move to Yverdon Sport, who earlier this year were promoted to the Swiss Super League.

Assuming he gets the necessary clearance, the 20-year-old could get stuck into competitive action immediately as Switzerland’s top flight gets underway this coming weekend, with the reigning second tier champions taking on FC Zurich.

He follows Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg, Calvin Ramsay, Harvey Davies, Rhys Williams, Owen Beck, Anderson Arroyo and James Balagizi in securing a loan move away from Liverpool for the upcoming campaign.

Corness hasn’t played for the Reds’ first team or even been in a matchday squad for a competitive fixture (Transfermarkt), so it should be of great benefit to him that he’s now been loaned to a club where he could get some priceless top-flight experience.

Primarily a defensive or central midfielder, he can also play on either flank and has even lined out at left-back and centre-forward for Liverpool’s youth teams (Transfermarkt), showing a tremendous versatility which could endear him to his new side’s manager Marco Schällibaum.

As noted by his player profile on LFC’s official website, he ‘provides excellent deliveries from set-pieces and is blessed with great vision’, even boasting the very rare feat of scoring two goals directly from corners in the same match when he faced Stoke during his under-18 days.

He’s only a month younger than Harvey Elliott and notably older than Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak, all of whom have had occasional or frequent first-team exposure, so the time is right for Corness to get a loan move to somewhere where he should hopefully enjoy regular game-time.

We look forward to tracking his progress in Switzerland and wish him the best with his spell at Yverdon.

