Jordan Henderson makes LFC training camp decision after Reds accept £12m Al-Ettifaq bid

Jordan Henderson is understood to have left Liverpool’s training camp in Germany to ‘consider his future’ amid a £12m bid from Al-Ettifaq.

The Reds have green-lighted the move in question, according to Dominic King on Twitter, with the club now set to consider potential replacements.

Among those names, one might imagine Kalvin Phillips will be rather low down in the list of priorities following a tumultuous period at the Etihad, within which the Englishman was accused by Pep Guardiola of returning overweight from the World Cup in Qatar.

With James Milner proving a shrewd purchase from us several years ago, of course, it wouldn’t be the first time that a signing from the blue half of Manchester panned out better than perhaps most fans had initially expected.

That said, Liverpool aren’t in a position where they can afford to add such a player to the squad – they need genuine quality and someone who can hit the ground running immediately.

If Jurgen Klopp could get Phillips back to the form he’d experienced at the height of his Leeds United career, it may very well be a prospect worth contemplating.

As things currently stand, however, there are arguably more appetising options to tick off the shortlist first after Henderson inevitably calls time on his Anfield career.

