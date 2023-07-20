(Video) Jones and Elliott get a warm welcome upon joining up with Liverpool pre-season camp

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott were given a warm welcome by their Liverpool teammates as they linked up with the squad’s pre-season tour in Germany on Thursday.

The duo were given extra time off due to their involvement with England as they won the European Under-21 Championship earlier this month, beating Spain in the final 12 days ago.

Having had time to drink in that success, they began their preparations in earnest today for the upcoming campaign, and their fellow Reds were delighted to see the pair.

Liverpool’s social media team posted a video to the club’s official Twitter channel which shows Jones and Elliott arriving at the pre-season camp and being met with hugs from many of their teammates, along with some of the non-playing staff who are on the tour.

The warmth with which the duo were greeted shows the tremendous spirit with Jurgen Klopp’s squad, and we look forward to potentially seeing them involved in Monday’s friendly against Greuther Furth, having arrived on a high following their international exploits in early July.

You can see the video of Jones and Elliott being welcomed by their teammates below, via @LFC on Twitter: