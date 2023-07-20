Jorg Schmadtke’s three-word reply hints at how long he could remain at Liverpool

Jorg Schmadtke has been largely coy on how long he will remain in his current post at Liverpool’s sporting director, although a three-word reply to a German outlet’s question may have dropped a telling hint.

The 59-year-old took over the reins from Julian Ward at the beginning of June on an initial three-month basis, with the situation set to be reviewed at the end of the summer transfer window to determine whether or not he’ll continue beyond that point.

The Anfield chief gave an interview to Sky Sports Germany in which he was quizzed about his future on Merseyside, replying: “We’re waiting until the end of August. We’ve signed an annual contract, but have the opportunity to ask each other in August, are we both still sure or not.

“If someone isn’t sure, then we shake hands and I might get a ticket if I want to stop by.”

Schmadtke gave little away with that answer, but when asked if his 60th birthday next March would be celebrated with him as a Liverpool employee, he responded: “It could be!”.

The 59-year-old has already had an eventful few weeks at Anfield, overseeing the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai while also needing to respond to the recent double curveball of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson looking set to leave for the Saudi Pro League.

Considering how crucial a role he has at the club, it seemed a curious arrangement to appoint him initially just for this summer’s transfer window, especially following on from Ward only being in the job for a year.

The stability of Michael Edwards’ six-year reign has since given way to uncertainty and upheaval, and while Schmadtke’s hint about him possibly still being in the job next March offers some hope of renewal beyond this year, it still doesn’t scream long-term commitment.

There could be viable reasons for him and Liverpool being happy to work on a rolling basis where his contract is evaluated at the end of August, and maybe then he might agree to hold onto the reins on a more fixed basis.

We’ll have to wait and see what he and the club decide in a few weeks’ time, even if a more concrete answer would be preferred sooner given the importance of his job and the crossroads at which the Reds find themselves in the current market.

