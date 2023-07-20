(Video) Jota denied stonewall penalty in opening pre-season friendly

You know the football is back when we can moan about refereeing decisions again and it’s fair to say that Jota had every reason to appeal for his latest one in Germany.

It may have only been a pre-season friendly but when you watch the footage of our No.20 being cleared out by a defender who wasn’t even watching the ball – it’s laughable the penalty wasn’t given.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love the link-up between Mac Allister, Gakpo and Jota in friendly

There wasn’t any VAR in pace during our clash with Karlsruher and so we didn’t have the safety net that is sometimes provided.

Seeing as the Portuguese forward went on to score twice in the closing moments of the match though, he probably didn’t lose too much sleep over this decision!

You can watch the video of Jota courtesy of LFC TV (via @aIxndrarnId on Twitter):

#Ep81 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️