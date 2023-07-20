(Video) Diogo Jota’s face shows just what he thinks of having Alexis Mac Allister at Liverpool

Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac Allister already seem to be forming quite a combination at Liverpool, and the Portuguese forward absolutely loves it.

The summer signing grabbed an assist for the 26-year-old’s second goal in the Reds’ 4-2 win over Karlsruher in their first pre-season friendly on Wednesday, and the two were earlier involved in a fantastic piece of link-up play to which Cody Gakpo also contributed.

The ex-Wolves and former Brighton players very quickly appear to be on the same wavelength in Jurgen Klopp’s team, and the number 20 evidently loves having the World Cup winner as a teammate.

When asked after yesterday’s game about the link-up between him and Mac Allister, Jota replied: “I really like this kind of player. They can see the passes; you just need to make the run and they will see it. That’s amazing.

“I start to see I can link up very well with him and hopefully we can take this into the season.”

The 26-year-old’s facial reaction when asked about the Argentine clearly showed that he loves having him as a new teammate, and the prospect of the duo linking up to devastating effect throughout the season has us hugely excited!

You can see Jota’s comments on Mac Allister below, taken from Liverpool FC on YouTube and shared on Twitter by @LFC_Jota20: