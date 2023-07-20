(Video) Sky Sports reporter claims Jordan Henderson’s future is ‘for him to decide’

Kaveh Solhekol has said that Jordan Henderson will have the final say on whether or not he leaves Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq in the near future.

It emerged during Wednesday’s pre-season clash against Karlsruher, in which the 33-year-old didn’t feature, that an agreement in principle had been reached between the Reds and the Saudi Arabian club regarding the prospective transfer fee (Fabrizio Romano).

The Anfield giants have reportedly given the green light for their captain and his teammate Fabinho both to leave for the Middle East, with both moves potentially being finalised this coming weekend (Florian Plettenberg).

Solhekol addressed the futures of both players on Sky Sports News on Thursday lunchtime, saying that Henderson’s destiny rests with him and him alone at this juncture.

The journalist said: “I think it’s up to Jordan Henderson now. Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle with the Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, who of course are managed by Steven Gerrard. The deal is for around £12m but there could also be some add-ons.

“It’s up to the player now what he wants to do. There’s been reports that the contract that he’s been offered is worth £700,000 a week, and other reports that it’s actually £350,000 a week.

“I think it’s probably £350,000 a week after tax. Now I’ve never met a footballer who’s turned down that kind of money, but ultimately it’s for him to decide what he wants to do.

“He’s still at Liverpool’s training camp in Germany, and if he says ‘I want to go’, then he’ll be flying off to Saudi Arabia to have a medical with Al-Ettifaq.”

Henderson had already given a verbal agreement to teaming up with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq (The Athletic), so it indeed seems more likely than unlikely that the 33-year-old will be ending his Liverpool career in the coming days.

As Paul Gorst passionately declared, the manner of the skipper’s impending exit isn’t befitting of the stellar service he’s given to the club since arriving at Anfield in 2011.

