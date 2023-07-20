(Video) Klopp bemoans Liverpool’s reliance on Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool fans enjoyed our return to action with the opening pre-season game of the summer but Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with one aspect of the first-half performance from his side.

Speaking after the match, the 56-year-old said: “Whereas we were waiting, give the ball to Trent, let’s see what he can do – and that makes no sense”.

It was clear that the German wasn’t too happy with the over reliance on the Scouser from his teammates but is shows the authority that he now has within the squad.

Converting from full-back to a midfielder will take some time but we saw promising signs from the glimpse that was provided in the first-half.

You can watch the video of Klopp on Alexander-Arnold courtesy of LFC TV (via @aIxndrarnId on Twitter):

