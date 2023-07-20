Liverpool legend claims Saudi switch will ‘damage’ Henderson’s ‘legacy’

Graeme Souness has claimed that Jordan Henderson’s impending move to Saudi Arabia will ‘damage his legacy’.

The Liverpool captain was left out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad yesterday as the Reds defeated German outfit Karlsruher 4-2 in a pre-season friendly with the 33-year-old closing in on his switch to Al Ettifaq.

The former Sunderland man has been huge advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign in recent years but there is a huge sense of hypocrisy now with the England international set to start plying his trade in a country where homosexuality is illegal and rather dangerous.

“I think with him (Henderson), as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and a supporter of Rainbow Laces – and then he ends up going to Saudi, I think without a doubt that will damage his legacy,” Souness told Sky Bet (via Liverpool Echo).

Henderson still has two years remaining on his current Anfield deal but the Reds have accepted an offer of £12m from Steven Gerrard’s side for his services.

Many will feel that the transfer fee is a little on the low side but that money, coupled with the £40m we’re expecting to receive for Fabinho from Al-Ittihad, will go a long way in helping Klopp sign his third new midfielder of the window.

Although a number of high-profile players have moved to the Middle East recently, including Bobby Firmino, our No. 14 would’ve been one of the last names you would’ve expected to see following the Brazilian.

Not only because of the concerning human rights record in the Gulf nation, but also because he could’ve still played an important role for Klopp’s side this season.

The former Sunderland man is a Liverpool legend and has played a pivotal role in all of the success we’ve tasted in recent years.

He may be leaving the club in disappointing fashion but we can’t forget how vital a player he has been for the club.

