(Video) Liverpool fans will love the link-up between Mac Allister, Gakpo and Jota in friendly

When it’s your first outing as a Liverpool player, all eyes will be on your performance and Alexis Mac Allister certainly impressed with an assist and his role in another key moment.

Picking up the ball on the turn, the Argentine played a brilliant one-two with Diogo Jota before finding Cody Gakpo on the edge of the box.

READ MORE: (Image) Fans will love what Harvey Elliott was doing as Liverpool played opening pre-season match

Our No.18 then lofted a lovely pass in the path of the Portuguese forward, who couldn’t manage to get an effective shot on goal.

What this did show though that the trio are already on the same wavelength and could forge a formidable partnership in the upcoming campaign.

You can watch the video of Mac Allister, Gakpo and Jota courtesy of LFC TV (via @FirminoFarewela on Twitter):

#Ep81 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️