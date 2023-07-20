(Video) Mac Allister’s aesthetically pleasing crossfield pass will have LFC fans cooing

Alexis Mac Allister will have caught the eye already with his neat interplay during the second-half of action in Karlsruhe.

The Argentine was also spotted showcasing his passing range during the 4-2 victory over the German outfit, firing a long-range pass across the park to Callum Scanlon that was far from unpleasing on the eye.

Add fresh legs on top of that in the middle of the park following a season in which Liverpool were rightly accused of being undynamic in the middle of the park and you’ve got a potentially wicked combination ahead of the 2023/24 campaign to look forward to.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @JoeNo08 and originating from LFCTV’s match footage:

