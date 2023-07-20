Romano provides Fabinho update as Brazilian ‘agreed terms’ with Al Ittihad

Liverpool supporters are becoming increasingly aware that we look set to lose both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the coming weeks and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the latter.

Taking to his Twitter account, the transfer journalist reported: ‘Liverpool will complete Jordan Henderson deal with Al Ettifaq soon and keep working on Fabinho’s exit – with Brazilian midfielder expected to join Al Ittihad soon 🇸🇦

‘Fabinho already agreed terms, club remain in contact discussing key details of the proposal’.

It didn’t seem possible that we could lose two more key options in our midfield this summer but it looks increasingly likely that this will occur and now we have a job on our hands to replace them.

The early glimpse of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in our opening friendly was certainly enough to encourage excitement but now they will need to be joined by more fresh faces.

As much as this speculation will be exciting for us to follow, it’s a big ask to see a new midfield thrown together with less than a month of preparation for the new campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will also be an option but he too is learning how to play the position, which will be a tough task for him to get up to speed.

Jurgen Klopp has a mammoth job on his hands thanks to being let down by two senior and trusted members of his squad.

