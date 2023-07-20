Romano reveals how Liverpool teammates feel about Henderson’s imminent Anfield departure

Liverpool fans have a right to voice their worries and upset about Jordan Henderson’s impending departure from the club but it’s an interesting prospect to think what his teammates will be feeling.

Writing his daily briefing, Fabrizio Romano reported: “It looks like it could be quite a big shock for Liverpool to lose two such important players, including their long-serving captain.

“Of course the Liverpool players understand the incredible contract proposal received by Henderson at his age, so no issues there.

READ MORE: Romano provides Fabinho update as Brazilian ‘agreed terms’ with Al Ittihad

‘It’s still not clear who’s going to be the next captain, but in my opinion Virgil van Dijk would be a fantastic candidate’.

There was plenty made about how the dressing room would feel if Mo Salah became the highest paid player at the club when his contract was renewed but this went pretty somoothy and so we should expect another mature reaction.

As much as many may be disappointed to lose their leader, they will likely understand that the money he’s being provided is going to be life-changing for him and his family.

To also hear that Virgil van Dijk touted as the new captain is interesting, as there are many other candidates also under consideration at this moment in time.

Losing James Milner and our skipper in the same window would be a big blow and would see the way the squad lead each other change very quickly.

However, the examples set by both should mean that this spirit is carried on and we don’t see too much disruption in the season ahead.

Lots of change looks set to take place imminently and this will likely a busy close to this transfer window, thankfully we’ve got Jurgen Klopp at the helm to find us the right solution.

#Ep81 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️