Souness explains why there’s ‘nothing to dislike’ about ‘workaholic’ Liverpool star

Graeme Souness believes there’s ‘nothing to dislike about’ new Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine international joined the club from Brighton last month and stepped out in a red shirt for the first time yesterday as Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated German outfit Karlsruher 4-2 in their first pre-season game.

Dominik Szoboszlai joined the World Cup winner in making his debut during the game and despite their impressive showings Souness has explained he’s still expecting more midfielders to be signed this summer.

“I think Liverpool’s hopes are based on what midfield players they have playing for them next year,” the Scotsman told talkSPORT (via HITC).

“I like Mac Allister. There is nothing to dislike about him. He is a workaholic. What is he 23? He chips in with goals. He creates goals. Nothing to dislike about him.

“In fact, with that name, he really should be playing for Scotland and not Argentina. Mac Allister is as Scottish as it comes.

“They needed to replace the midfield last year. A younger, more vibrant and more creative midfield – I don’t think they are finished with buying midfield players. I think they will go for another midfield player.”

Mac Allister instantly strengthens Klopp’s starting XI.

His composure and tenacity in the middle of the park will bring attributes to the engine room that were sorely missed for the majority of the previous campaign while Szoboszlai will also bring creativity and goals from midfield.

If the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita were not enough to force Klopp and Co. into revamping their midfield the impending exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho certainly will.

The skipper is on the verge of joining Saudi outfit Al Ettifaq while Fabinho is also closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

There are numerous midfielder being linked with Liverpool ranging from Southampton’s Romeo Lavia to Benfica’s Florentino Luis.

The signings we’ve made so far provide plenty of reason for optimism ahead of the new campaign but further reinforcements are still required if we’re to compete on all four fronts.

