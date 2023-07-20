Szoboszlai appears to reveal what formation Liverpool will play next season

When the first game of the new season comes about, all eyes will be on who lines up and where for Liverpool but Dominik Szoboszlai may have let slip as to which formation we will use in the Premier League.

Asked about what instructions Jurgen Klopp provided him for the match, the Hungarian told Nemzeti Sport: ‘I didn’t receive particularly personalized instructions, he told me what the players in my position should do and what we should do if we slip, so to speak.

‘I think we did a good job of what he asked, but it was just our first training game, it’s unlikely we’ll play like that in our first Premier League game’.

It seemed more of a traditional Jurgen Klopp three-man midfield in the first 45 minutes in Germany, with Conor Bradley playing as a right-back and not the inverted full-back role we saw Trent Alexander-Arnold fill towards the end of last season.

That was of course due to the fact that our No.66 was in holding midfield, given the absence of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott – so we had to shuffle the pack.

However, this insight from the 22-year-old shows that he thinks our manager will be playing a different system in the next campaign – such as a return to the box system that was so successful in the closing 10 games of last season.

That would mean that a new defensive midfielder would need to be signed this summer but with the Saudi Arabia-bound duo planning their exits, it’s not much of a surprise to assume that they will be replaced.

We should though be excited to hear that the system that was so successful will likely return, meaning that the Scouser in our team will be back in a role that was so effective for him and us.

