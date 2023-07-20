(Video) Szoboszlai channeled his inner Trent with sumptuous long-range passes in Liverpool win

Liverpool fans got a first glimpse of Dominik Szoboszlai in action for the Reds on Wednesday as he started in the 4-2 pre-season friendly win over Karlsruher, and one trait in particular will have delighted his manager and supporters.

The Hungarian showed that he certainly has an eye for a pinpoint long-range pass, with the figures from Sofascore backing it up as he found a teammate with all four of his long balls yesterday, second only to Trent Alexander-Arnold with seven (out of nine).

A highlights compilation uploaded to YouTube by SVMM showcased some of the 22-year-old’s artistry with a football, picking out Mo Salah and Luis Diaz on a couple of occasions each with some sumptuous cross-field passes.

Szoboszlai only featured for the first 45 minutes on Wednesday as Jurgen Klopp changed his entire team at half-time to ensure he had a good look at as many players as possible, but the summer signing certainly caught the eye while he was on the pitch.

We all know about Trent’s exquisite long-range passing ability (he was our joint-best performer in that regard last season with 5.2 per game, as per WhoScored), and the Hungary playmaker could well rival him in 2023/24 on the basis of yesterday’s performance.

You can see the compilation of Szoboszlai’s highlights against Karlsruher below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared on YouTube by SVMM: