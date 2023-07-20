(Image) Szoboszlai possibly reveals Liverpool’s captaincy future with social media message

Liverpool fans will be well aware that the departure of Jordan Henderson will mean that we are soon set to see the captaincy of the club change hands, something Dominik Szoboszlai may have just revealed.

In a post to his Instagram account, where the Hungarian wrote: ‘Wearing this jersey is something special ☠️🪄 #ynwa’, he soon recieved a response from Virgil van Dijk that read: ‘🙌’.

It was what the former RB Leipzig man said in response which will cause the headlines, as he said: ‘©️🙏🏽’.

This may just be reference to the fact that our No.4 was skipper for the day in Germany but seeing as he is the current vice captain of the club, we may soon see the Dutchman handed the armband permanently.

You can view the captaincy hint from Szoboszlai via his Instagram account:

Has Szoboszlai just revealed that Virg is the new captain? 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/QsxREuGBrR — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 20, 2023

