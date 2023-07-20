‘Never in my life’ – Szoboszlai can’t believe what Klopp’s already put him through at LFC

Jurgen Klopp is famed for his high intensity football and to play that system, he needs the fittest players to be available for selection and it’s clear that Dominik Szoboszlai has felt the effects of the work rate required.

Speaking with Nemzeti Sport, the Hungarian said: ‘I was used to hard work, but that has to be stopped, I have never had three training sessions in one day in my life, especially not with such intensity – after the last training session, I would rather get off my bike than go uphill.

‘At the same time, I really enjoy the exercises, the atmosphere is good, the teammates are brilliant, and I like the atmosphere. I’m happy to be here’.

The 22-year-old impressed many within the club for his brilliant performance in the famous lactic test at the start of pre-season training, though he may now be feeling the effects of the miles he’s put in since.

It’s clear that the midfielder is someone who enjoys this side of the game and so it makes even more sense why Jorg Schmadtke would have suggested he could be a good option for the squad.

The former RB Leipzig man will need to be mentally and physically ready for the start of the Premier League season and it’s clear that the physical side is currently being prepared.

With the hopes of his nation on his shoulders, we all hope that our No.8 is ready to make the step up to becoming a key member of our starting line-up.

If his debut performance in a red shirt is anything to go by, we have reason to be excited for the season ahead – once we get the rest of the midfield is sorted.

