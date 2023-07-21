Brighton’s Caicedo update brings Liverpool closer to Chelsea in transfer negotiations

Liverpool fans will be well aware that the departure of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson would mean that we would need to reinvest in the midfield and there aren’t many better options on the market, than Moises Caicedo.

Speaking with James Olley, Roberto de Zerbi said: “I spoke with Tony Bloom and he told me if the condition don’t change, Moises stays with us. For me, it should be great news because it is difficult to find another great player. If Moises leaves, we have to find another player of the same level.

“I didn’t give my word for nothing. We didn’t speak about the next transfer market window. At the moment, I have not received news that Caicedo can leave tomorrow or in the next week. I start next season with Caicedo in my head in the first 11 for sure.”

It had seemed for a long time that Chelsea was going to be the team that would complete the signing of the 21-year-old but this update from his manager seems to suggest that there won’t be a transfer this summer.

We have seen more than most though that everyone has a price and if the bidding continues for the Ecuadorian, there may well be an easing of this viewpoint from the Seagulls.

With time ticking until we head to Stamford Bridge for the season opener and a player on the market that could be a brilliant acquisition, there will be many of the viewpoint that we should go and blow the bank for his services.

At this present moment in time, we seem to have as much of a chance as the London club to complete a deal but this one could all come down to who can match the asking price for the midfielder.

