Harvey Elliott announces ‘executive box fundraiser’ in brilliant charitable gesture

Harvey Elliott is a great footballer but also has a brilliant understanding of what it is to be a fan and he has announced a fantastic charitable venture that will be of huge interest to all Liverpool fans.

As written on the Just Giving page for the gesture: ‘Harvey Elliott has donated two seats in his executive box for Liverpool’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on October 28.

‘The prize includes a four-course meal, all drinks included, half-time and full-time refreshments, matchday programmes and gift, and a post-match meet and greet with Harvey himself’.

It may seem relatively small and inconsequential for someone of his stature to do this but it will attract so much attention and thus plenty of people wanting to buy a raffle ticket for the day.

With each ticket priced at £20 and all donations being sent to Claire House, it looks set to be a kind plan that will result in huge positive change for many in need.

There won’t be a fan of the Reds who wouldn’t enjoy this moment and it really is a win, win situation for anyone even slightly interested in getting involved.

As much as we’d all want to be the winner of this brilliant prize on offer, the real winner is the charity and so there should be a lot of thanks given to our No.19.

If you can afford to do so, make sure you get involved and perhaps win the chance for a day you’ll never forget!

