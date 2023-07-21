(Video) Watch Curtis Jones’ hilarious reaction to Salah’s strong handshake

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have rejoined the squad after winning the Euros with England’s Under-21s and it seems that Mo Salah was a little too excited to see his teammates.

Footage has circled showing the Scouser and the Egyptian King slapping hands together and it seems that the grip of our No.11 was a bit too strong.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexis Mac Allister’s highlights on his pre-season debut for Liverpool

The boyhood Red ran off in pain but the smile that beamed across the former Roma man’s face, shows that it was all taken in good humour.

We’ve seen from the many social media pictures that the 31-year-old is in good shape but perhaps this adds even more evidence.

You can view the video of Jones and Salah courtesy of LFC TV (via @Ryan7LFC on Twitter):

Curtis Jones didn't like Mo Salah's handshake 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/waCCaQ1MEq — Ryan (@Ryan7LFC) July 21, 2023

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?🎙️