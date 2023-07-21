Jorg Schmadtke reveals where Liverpool’s next signing will come from in tell-all interview

Jorg Schmadtke has already had more of a public persona than those who came before in his position for the club and that has led to a hint being provided as to where our next signing may come from.

Speaking with Sky Sports in Germany, the 59-year-old said (translated): “Of course, there are always players in Germany who are attractive.

“Then my experience in the market is in demand. Because, of course, I know a little bit how the other side is paid, how the other side proceeds in negotiations.

“The German market is my home market and of course easier for me. But it’s not like we’ve now pointed all our telescopes at Germany.”

There have only been two completed deals in this window and with Alexis Mac Allister seemingly being lined up before the former Wolfsburg man even came to Anfield, the only finalised transfer in his reign involved a Bundesliga outfit.

Despite so many names being linked with possibly replacing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, we don’t always end up signing the players that are being sounded out in the media.

As neither man has left the club yet as well, we’re still waiting for a lot of other admin work and negotiations to be completed before we can even start our own.

However, it wouldn’t be unlike us to sign a player out of the blue in the coming weeks and given the experience of our sporting director – it would be a fair guess they would come from the league of his home nation.

It may be time to start researching defensive minded midfielders in the Bundesliga and see which we could silently pounce for.

