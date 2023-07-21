‘I don’t know yet’ – Jurgen Klopp admits Germany job ‘would be a great honour’ but stresses his ‘loyalty’ to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that being the manager of Germany would ‘be a great honour’ but insists that his ‘loyalty’ to Liverpool means that he’s not interested in any other job at the moment.

The German tactician has tasted huge success at Anfield since replacing Brendan Rodgers in October 2015 – returning the glory days back to the club having won every major trophy possible.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2026 and has therefore made it clear that he’s not currently available.

“The job of national coach is and would be a great honour – there’s no question about that,” Klopp was quoted (via Liverpool Echo).

“The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty. I can’t just leave Liverpool now and say I’ll take over Germany for a short time. That doesn’t work and the request isn’t even there.

“If I’m supposed to do that at some point, then I have to be available and I’m not currently.

“I have a responsibility towards the club. Basically, it’s an interesting job. But I don’t know yet whether I’ll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open.”

The 56-year-old’s agent last year confirmed that Klopp intends to ‘fulfil’ his contract with Liverpool even though 47% of Germany supporters would like to see the ‘Normal One’ take charge of the Nationalmannschaft.

There’s no real threat that the boss is going anywhere at the moment and we believe he’s fully committed to the club and picking up even more silverware.

The signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer show real intent from the club and there’s plenty of reason for optimism heading into the new campaign.

It will be a sad day when the German does call it a day at Anfield but we’re looking forward to the next three seasons under his stewardship.

