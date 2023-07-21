(Video) “Trust us” – Klopp sends message to fans ahead of ‘season we will never forget’

Jurgen Klopp is one of the most loved figures in football and we’re so lucky to have him as our manager, now the boss has sent all Liverpool fans a message in a brilliant interview with the club.

Speaking with LFC TV for the ‘We Are Liverpool podcast’, the German said: “What I would like to ask [supporters] for – trust us.

“We feel really responsible for what’s happening here and we will do absolutely everything to have a season, in the best possible understanding, we will never forget – that’s the plan”.

With speculation around the future of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, as well as concerns around who will replace them – this message of reassurance should be adhered to.

If the 56-year-old is relaxed about what will happen in the coming weeks and months – then we should be too and there’s no safer hands for our club to be in than his.

  1. Any Red who doubts this man needs to give their heads a proper fucken wobble. We are so fortunate to be living our Bill Shankly, we all need to accept the lows & the highs this team creates. In Jurgen Norbert Klopp we trust, fuck the rest.

    Reply

