(Image) Klopp receives timely pre-season boost as ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star returns to training

Despite the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai Jurgen Klopp remains interested in signing more midfielders this summer.

We struggled massively in the middle of the park last term and many believe at least one more addition is required in midfield if we’re to compete on all four fronts next season – especially following the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the impending departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Concerns about our midfield will be somewhat relaxed, however, if we can keep Thiago Alcantara injury-free during the campaign and his return to training for the first time since undergoing hip surgery will therefore delight supporters.

There’s no doubt that when the Spaniard is in the team he strengthens our starting XI.

His injury record is far from ideal, though, and he’s missed a serious amount of games while on the treatment table since joining from Bayern Munich in 2020.

The former Barcelona midfielder, who Klopp described as ‘outstanding’ last season (via This Is Anfield) is one of the most gifted members in our squad and with him now in the final year of his current Liverpool deal it would be a shame for us not see him out on the pitch regularly with him unlikely to extend his contract.

Let’s hope he can get some minutes under his belt during pre-season to ensure he heads into the campaign in good shape!

