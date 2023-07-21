Three Liverpool midfield targets take a sledgehammer to Klopp’s transfer plans in gutting blow

Liverpool have received a triple blow in their pursuit of three midfield transfer targets this summer.

Having already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai during the current window Jurgen Klopp is not wanting his transfer business to stop there and has been linked with three different midfielders from Bayern Munich.

Joshua Kimmich (Marca), Leon Goretzka (Football Transfers) and Ryan Gravenberch are all of interest to the Anfield outfit but Christian Falk’s latest update has all but ended the Reds’ hopes of luring any of those players to Merseyside ahead of the new campaign.

“In the case of Joshua Kimmich – he is called to be the next captain of the team. He should be the future from the leaders. I think, in this case, it’s to put pressure on him, as the last half-year wasn’t his best but Bayern are counting on him,” Falk wrote in his column for Caught Offside. “It’s not the same situation for Leon Goretzka.

“At the moment it seems that Ryan Gravenberch has his nose ahead of his teammate and Bayern would be open to the prospect of talking about him with other clubs if there were any offers. There are rumours that Manchester United are interested in him. We heard it’s still the case that they’re searching for a striker first and foremost.

“Also, Goretzka doesn’t want to change clubs this summer, he wants to play for Bayern Munich. Nothing will happen with Kimmich because they don’t want to sell and probably nothing with Goretzka as he doesn’t want to leave.”

There are of course plenty other midfielders for Klopp and Co. to target this summer but all of those three players would’ve brought real quality and experience to our side.

Gravenberch is the one player that you can remain hopeful about signing due to the fact he struggled for game time last term and has already admitted his frustration.

With James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having left the club this summer and Jordan Henderson and Fabinho also on their way out you’d have every right to suggest that another two midfielders are needed if we’re to properly compete on all four fronts next term.

The middle of the park is the main area where we fell short last season and everyone at the club will be eager to avoid a repeat of the previous campaign.

It remains to be seen what further business we can get over the line before the end of the window but we have faith in our German tactician to sign the right players like he has done previously.

