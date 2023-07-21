Liverpool may have scuppered Man City’s transfer ambitions with one key deal this summer – report

Liverpool and Manchester City may not have played out the closest year in our recent rivalry in the last campaign but the opportunity for us to get one over on our counterparts is certainly still something we would all relish.

Speaking with Sky Germany, RB Leipzig’s director of sport Max Eberl said: “The fact is Man City would like to have him [Gvardiol]. Currently we are still very far apart [in negotiations].

“The transfer of Szoboszlai has secured us financially. We don’t need the money. We would prefer Josko to stay”.

We were able to secure the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai because we moved quickly before the expiration of his buy-out clause and that now seems to have benefited us in many ways.

Not only did we secure the services of a brilliant player, and for a price that would only have increased once the clause expired, but we seem to have disrupted Pep Guardiola’s team too.

By handing the German side the money they had to accept for the services of the Hungarian, we have decreased their need to sell any more players in this window.

Seeing as Christopher Nkunku has also left the Red Bull side for Chelsea as well, they are understandably reluctant to let a third key talent depart this summer.

This delaying tactic from the champions may have led to them losing a top target, with Josko Gvardiol being one of the highest rated young defenders on the market.

Time will tell if this proves to be the end of negotiations but it’s still quite a funny quote for us to enjoy, for now.

