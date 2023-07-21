‘That winds me up’ – Liverpool-supporting chairman frustrated that Klopp’s side haven’t come calling for 20 y/o defender

Peterborough Chairman and lifelong Liverpool fan Darragh MacAnthony is frustrated that Liverpool ‘haven’t bought’ one of his side’s most exciting young talents yet despite his impressive performances at senior level.

Central defender Ronnie Edwards impressed for the League One outfit last term making 44 appearances and helping his side into the play-offs.

The Irishman is therefore surprised and frustrated that some of the country’s biggest clubs have not yet came calling for the 20-year-old who he believes is destined for the very top.

“I’m amazed. We all are. It’s not we are being greedy or silly. I think sometimes it’s that we are a League One club or whatever. I know we like to go OTT, but he (Edwards) is as good as we have ever seen in that position for us. If he’s with us, he’s with us – even better,” MacAnthony told theposh.com (via Liverpool Echo).

“But I don’t think he will be and I think a lot of Prem clubs are big clubs, when they buy that young player, they do their business first and then they come in for the young player.

READ MORE: Romano provides Henderson & Fabinho update as Saudi moves edge closer

“But what a talent. We are all just sat there at the Leicester game going ‘wow’ (Peterborough beat Leicester 2-1 in midweek). If I went to a pre-season game and saw a player like him playing for another club, me and Barry (Fry) would do a deal at half-time and have him in the boot of our car! That’s how good he was against Leicester, I don’t think he misplaced a pass, missed a tackle. This is against the first team of Leicester, who are a Premier League squad by the way, yes they are in the Champ (Championship) but phenomenal.

“That winds me up by the way, that Liverpool haven’t bought him yet because he’s just made for some of the teams in the Prem.”

Jurgen Klopp’s main priority this summer is to rebuild his midfield and strengthen the engine room after last season’s dismal campaign.

Having already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai more fresh faces are still needed in the middle of the park with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho edging closer to moves to Saudi Arabia.

As well as midfield, though, our German tactician is also believed to be interested in strengthening his backline.

Despite still being one of the first names on the team sheet Virgil van Dijk is now the wrong side of 30 and not as sharp as he once was while Joel Matip is also not getting any younger and has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Levi Colwill is the one defender being strongly linked with a move to L4 this summer (90min) but with Chelsea unlikely to let him leave we will need to look elsewhere.

Edwards is an England U20 international and someone who has the best years of his career ahead of him while also being a much cheaper option to many other defenders that may be on our list.

Back in March MacAnthony admitted he’d love to sell the youngster to Liverpool so you’d suspect this is a deal that wouldn’t be too hard to complete.

Under the watchful eyes of Klopp and Co. he could take his game to the next level so this is one to potentially keep an eye on.

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️