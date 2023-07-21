‘Liverpool will succeed’ – Souness backs the Reds to have a succesful campaign

Liverpool fans have plenty of reasons to be hopeful for the new season and it seems that Graeme Souness is looking forward to watching what the Reds can do in the new campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the 70-year-old said: “I think Liverpool will succeed, when I say succeed, come close to winning the Champions League and close to winning the Premier League. The only way they can do that is if they make good signings from midfield.

“When I look at Liverpool now, that’s a team that’s got a great goalkeeper, they’ve got a fabulous back four and they’ve got the hardest thing of all, which is goal scorers.

“There’s just one part of the team and I felt it was the same last year [that the midfield wasn’t good enough].”

We all knew that this summer was going to be the one where we rebuilt our midfield and now that Jordan Henderson and Fabinho seem like they’re about to leave the club, there’s even more work to do.

In Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, we’ve got two new players that look set to make a big impact on our side but now there’s yet more work to do.

We’ll need increased defensive reinforcement in the middle of the pitch, with transfer rumours no doubt going to rumble on for the rest of the window.

However, if we make the right decision(s) in that area then we could catapult ourselves to being in contention at the very top of the table.

Having said all of this though, it’s going to be quite hard for us to ‘come close to winning the Champions League’ because we’re in the Europa League instead!

The Scottish former skipper at Anfield clearly has high hopes but all this will depend on how we spend our money in the final stages of this window.

