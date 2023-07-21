New club enters the race for Fabinho as they monitor Al-Ittihad situation very closely – Plettenberg

Fabinho looked destined to join Al-Ittihad but there haven’t really been many concrete updates on his situation in the past few days and this silence could be explained by the presence of a new team in the negotiations.

Taking to his Twitter account, Florian Plettenberg reported: ‘News Fabinho: Bayern is monitoring his situation closely!

‘Fabinho, close to join Al-Ittihad as Liverpool wants to finalize the deal soon. Bayern aware of it. But: If the deal falls through, he would be interesting for Bayern! He fits into the profile. Bosses have a top relation to his agent Jorge Mendes’.

Bayern Munich would be an interesting prospect for the Brazilian, of course being able to offer Champions League football and a serious chance of clinching their league title in the new campaign.

The move to Saudi Arabia will furnish our No.3 with a hefty bank balance, a figure that you would assume the Bundesliga outfit would struggle to match.

So, it would be a strange decision to see the 29-year-old depart Anfield for the Allianz Arena as the two clubs can offer him similar levels of competition and wages.

A move to the Saudi Pro League comes with its obvious benefits and whilst many of our supporters will be upset with the defensive midfielder for taking the money, a move to Germany could be both more and less understandable.

The main thing for us is though, that we need to end this matter as quickly as possible and have the chance to replace the player – or start planning for a new season with him.

