(Images) ‘Outstanding’ Liverpool stalwart still missing from training as transfer clock runs down

Liverpool fans will be well aware of the fact that there are currently major transfer rumours circling around the club and the latest images from training show that these problems aren’t closer to being sorted.

We already knew that Fabinho hadn’t attended the pre-season tour of Germany but since Jordan Henderson was confirmed to miss our opening pre-season friendly – we haven’t seen him in training.

READ MORE: (Video) “Trust us” – Klopp sends message to fans ahead of ‘season we will never forget’

The latest images posted on liverpoolfc.com failed to show our skipper to be in attendance once again and so it seems clear that his Anfield exit is edging ever closer.

With Jurgen Klopp describing our captain as “outstanding” (via Daily Mail), then we know he has a high opinion of the England international but this relationship looks set to hit an unexpectedly early close.

You can view the images of the Liverpool squad via liverpoolfc.com:

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?🎙️