(Video) Premier League star set to join Henderson and Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson looks set to join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia but it seems that there may also be another familiar face on their way to join the duo.

As reported by Dharmesh Sheth on Sky Sports News, it appears that Al-Ettifaq are also in the race to try and sign Michail Antonio from West Ham this summer.

Give the length of negotiation for our skipper and the unwillingness to spend anywhere near the £20 million we were reported as wanting, it’ll be interesting to see how much money is on offer to the Hammers.

The growing influence of the Saudi Pro League is certainly a lot more interesting to watch when it’s not our players who are being rumoured as leaving!

