(Video) Pre-season moment provides new set-piece option for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly Liverpool’s set-piece man, with his passing and dead-ball ability up there with the best in the world but the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai could change this.

Having said all of this though, our opening pre-season game of the summer showcased another member of the squad as Cody Gakpo was given the chance to take his first corner for the Reds.

Because of his stature, our No.18 is often considered the man for getting in the box and trying to score goals but he did have a strong record at crossing for PSV.

Given a chance to shine against Karlsruher, the 24-year-old demonstrated his talents and has now provided Jurgen Klopp a new prospect for the upcoming campaign.

You can watch the video of Gakpo’s corner (from 0:34) courtesy of LFC TV (via @GS79402572 on Twitter):

