As well as Henderson & Fabinho: Pundit ‘surprised’ modern Liverpool legend is heading to Saudi

Former Premier League ‘keeper Shaka Hislop has claimed it’s ‘out of character’ for Sadio Mane to sacrifice his career at the top-level in Europe to go and ply his trade in Saudi Arabia.

The ex-Liverpool star is believed to have agreed to join Al Nassr this summer (Liverpool World) after a dismal campaign with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

The Senegal star was close to winning the Ballon d’Or during his final campaign at Anfield but he’s had a nightmare 12 months since leaving Merseyside which has seen him spend time on the sideline through injury and be involved in a bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane.

“On the one hand, I am very surprised to see Sadio Mane make this move,” said the former Newcastle United goalkeeper to ESPN (via Rousing The Kop). “I think at 31-years-old and a player with his talent, any club competing at the highest level of the game would welcome his services.

“Given how I think of Sadio Mane, it does seem out of character. For Bayern to take the hit that they’re clearly willing to let him go, it shows something maybe a little bit bigger is going on.”

It really is a fall from grace for the former Southampton man – he was recognised as one of the best players in the world just last year but his career has stalled since moving to the Allianz Arena.

Last season he still managed to net a respectable 12 goals and register six assists in 38 appearances (across all competitions).

He’s still got the ability to play at the highest level but it appears that the finances on offer in the Middle East are proving too hard to turn down.

He will become a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and will be coming up against the likes of Bobby Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho (if the latter two deal’s go through as expected).

