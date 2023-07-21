Romano provides Henderson & Fabinho update as Saudi moves edge closer

Jordan Henderson’s move to Al Ettifaq from Liverpool will be completed ‘soon’ with Fabinho’s Anfield exit also edging closer, that’s according to Fabrizio Romano.

The former has agreed to join Steven Gerrard’s side and the Reds have accepted a £12m bid from the Saudi Pro League side for his services with the 33-year-old believed to have already left Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Germany.

The latter, meanwhile, was the subject of a £40m offer from Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad and it appears to be only a matter of time before his departure is confirmed.

“Liverpool will complete the Jordan Henderson deal with Al Ettifaq soon and keep working on Fabinho’s exit,” Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside. “The Brazilian midfielder has already agreed terms and the clubs remain in contact discussing key details of the proposal.”

With the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain our midfield already looks a lot different to how it did last season.

If we also lose the experience and quality of Henderson and Fabinho it’s imperative that we bring in at least one more new face in the engine room ahead the new season.

The middle of the park is the area of the pitch that let us down heavily last term and resulted in us failing to pick up any silverware and miss out on a top four finish.

The £52m that we’re set to receive for the impending departures of our No. 14 and our No. 3 will free up some funds to target the likes of Romeo Lavia, Ryan Gravenberch or Joao Palhinha.

It remains to be seen what further business we do this summer but have faith in Klopp and Co. to once again bring the right players to the club.

