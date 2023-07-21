(Video) Van Dijk shows off his signing voice amidst captaincy rumours

Being handed the captaincy of Liverpool would be enough to make anyone sing and if we put two and two together, perhaps that’s the reason that Virgil van Dijk is in such a good mood.

As our No.4 walked out in Germany for pre-season training, he turned to the cameras present and sung: “It’s a beautiful day!”.

READ MORE: (Video) Premier League star set to join Henderson and Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq

It shows that, even despite the rumours linking Fabinho and Jordan Henderson with a move to Saudi Arabia, the team are still all in good spirits.

However, seeing as the captain of Holland was the third choice skipper last season, he wore the armband in our first friendly and Dominik Szoboszlai’s comments on Instagram – perhaps he’s happy because of the promotion he’s about to be handed.

You can watch the video of van Dijk via @LFC on Twitter:

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?🎙️