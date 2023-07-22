(Video) ‘Oh my God’ – Pep Lijnders in awe of what Szoboszlai just did in training

Dominik Szoboszlai may be the new kid on the block for Liverpool but he’s shown absolutely no sign of being conservative in the famous red shirt.

From an assured start for the club against Karlsruher to overhead kicks in training, the 22-year-old has already impressed fans with his early efforts.

The former RB Leipzig man even caught Adrian off-guard with his perfectly placed curling effort, inspiring an impressed ‘oh my god’ from Pep Lijnders in the wings.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @caulkerloaner (originating from LFCTV GO):