BBC reporter says Liverpool plotting raid for £70m Fabinho replacement

Crystal Palace would only sanction the exit of Cheick Doucoure were they to receive a ‘minimum fee of £70m’, it has been reported.

BBC journalist Alex Howell dropped the update on Twitter earlier in the week, amid Liverpool’s ongoing search for midfield reinforcements.

Crystal Palace would only entertain selling Cheick Doucoure for a minimum fee of £70m. Liverpool are interested in the midfielder and the club feel the valuation of £70-80m is fair for the player in the current market #CPFC Following on from, @SamiMokbel81_DM reporting. — Alex Howell (@iamAlexHowell) July 20, 2023

The 23-year-old enjoyed a phenomenal first campaign in the English top-flight, ranking fourth in the Premier League for average interceptions and winning the club’s fan player of the year award.

Having only just signed for the Eagles, it’s far from surprising that Roy Hodgson’s men won’t let their star midfielder go cheaply – particularly given their clear reliance on his talents.

Ultimately, if we are to have any hope of replacing the quality of Fabinho in the squad, Liverpool will have to put their money where their mouth is and commit for the future.

That approach could likewise seem us explore a move for Benfica’s equally highly-rated Florentino Luis, whom Neil Jones described as a readymade replacement for our No.3.

