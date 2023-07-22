Jurgen Klopp wants two things from Liverpool fans for 2023/24 season

Jurgen Klopp has issued two requests to Liverpool fans ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The German asked supporters to put their faith in the squad once more following a disappointing prior campaign, in comments relayed on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano.

Klopp on new signings: “We’re around 3/4 weeks until first game, a few things have to happen until then. Definitely”. 🔴 #LFC “It will happen, and we will have a good team. Trust us. We’ll do our best to have a season we will never forget”. pic.twitter.com/keuKYqb05M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2023

There was an even more specific request for those fortunate enough to fill the 6,000 new seats being installed on the Anfield Road End stand as part of a highly-anticipated refurbishment.

“It would be cool if it could be the right people, the loud people. On fire and really enjoying it,” the German tactician went on to add on the club’s official podcast. “And thinking ‘oh my god, I was not here but I was waiting for this ticket for 20 years – now I will shout my soul on the pitch.”

The prospect of several thousand more supporters throwing their weight behind the team is a drool-worthy one, truth be told.

L4 has been far from short of plaudits over the years, with many a current and ex-pro (not to mention the coaches themselves!) leaving Anfield forever changed by the experience.

Hopefully, we’ll have a few more incomings coming through the doors of the AXA training centre to give our expanded stadium and all the fans packed within it all the more reason to feel optimistic come the hosting of Bournemouth on 19th August.

