‘It will happen’ – Klopp answers big transfer question on every LFC fan’s lips

Many a Liverpool fan has rightfully pointed to the clear gaps in the squad ahead of the reportedly imminent departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

It had been expected that the Merseysiders would recruit another holding midfielder prior to the bombshell that was interest from Saudi Arabia, and now Jurgen Klopp appears to have confirmed that further signings are on the way.

“Still three, four weeks until the first game of the season,” the German told the club’s official podcast.

“A few things have to happen until then definitely and transfer market-wise as well, so that’s clear now.

“It will happen. We will have a good team.”

In what form such new faces will take can’t be said for certain; the Reds may not stop at a new midfielder amid ongoing questions around the readiness of the backline ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

READ MORE: ‘Never in my life’ – Szoboszlai can’t believe what Klopp’s already put him through at LFC

READ MORE: (Image) Szoboszlai possibly reveals Liverpool’s captaincy future with social media message

That said, we’d be surprised to see anything but a new central midfielder walk into the squad at a time when we’re lacking not only a senior holding midfielder but a specialist in that position.

We have high hopes for young star Stefan Bajcetic but the weight of the world simply cannot be allowed to fall on his shoulders once more – especially not in a new season that demands serious improvement on the last.

The likes of Romeo Lavia, Cheick Doucoure and Florentino Luis all continue to earn links to an Anfield switch, though none of these options will come cheaply.

It’s an investment we can’t afford to miss out on, of course. Time to loosen the pursestrings, Liverpool.

Catch the full podcast below, courtesy of Liverpoolfc.com:

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?🎙️