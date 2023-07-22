Klopp shares what Jorg Schmadtke really thinks of Liverpool amid Germany training camp

Jurgen Klopp offered some insight into Jorg Schmadtke’s time at Liverpool thus far in a wide-ranging appearance on the ‘We Are Liverpool’ podcast.

The former Wolfsburg employee is quite impressed by what he’s witnessed from the club during their pre-season preparation in Germany.

“Jorg Schmadtke’s here. He saw a lot of football over the years and he’s really impressed by the quality and intensity of the training sessions,” the German told the club’s official podcast.

The relationship is set to be a short-term one as things stand, though it’s understood that it can extend presumably if both parties are satisfied with the nature of the partnership.

The signing of Dominik Szoboszlai – the 59-year-old’s predecessor, Julian Ward, and the recruitment team have to take credit for Alexis Mac Allister – represents a strong start to the window.

That said, there’s much in the way of work remaining, as Klopp himself acknowledged, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s departures set to leave Liverpool with difficult questions to answer in the current market.

The limited availability of holding midfielders (not to mention the eye-watering prices for the likes of Florentino Luis and Co.) certainly does not make Schmadtke’s task any simpler.

Though it sounds like German has the full backing from the club to put the pieces back together ahead of what many are hoping will be a vast improvement on the prior campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

