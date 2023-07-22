Liverpool insider drops update that’ll excite supporters as double transfer being finalised

Liverpool are understood to be ‘pressing ahead’ in their search for a ‘at least one more’ midfield signing this summer.

Ian Doyle released the update this morning ahead of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s expected departures from the club.

“Despite the subsequent wait, the Reds are not anticipating any issues with the transfer and are pressing ahead with their plans to recruit at least one more midfielder ahead of the Premier League opener at Chelsea on August 13,” the Echo’s chief Liverpool FC writer reported.

This follows reports coming out of Saudi Arabia, as cited by the Liverpool Echo, claiming that a medical is due to take place for the skipper whilst the club has already accepted a £40m bid for the Brazil international from Al-Ittihad.

READ MORE: BBC reporter says Liverpool plotting raid for £70m Fabinho replacement

READ MORE: Klopp shares what Jorg Schmadtke really thinks of Liverpool amid Germany training camp

Liverpool’s clear priority in the midfield

There’s an argument to be made that a replacement for the former Sunderland man is particularly important given what we’ll be losing both tactically and from an experience perspective.

That said, if Liverpool only plan on signing one more midfielder this summer, they simply must put all their eggs in the soon-to-be-vacant No.6 role.

It’s not necessarily critical that we sign a specialist holding midfielder, depending on how the manager envisions this side playing with the new box formation, though it’s essential that we land a target capable of competently shielding the backline.

We simply can’t allow the level of pressure Virgil van Dijk and Co. were under last term, amid a drop in performance levels of epic proportions from our No.3, to leak into the upcoming campaign.

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?